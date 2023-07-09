July 09, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted a stay on the operation of a stone quarry in Mallanampatti village in Nilakottai taluk of Dindigul district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy granted a stay on the quarrying operations while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by A. Durairaj Ariyachan of Mallanampatti.

The petitioner, an agriculturalist, said that permission for quarrying was granted in 2017 by the authorities. Since the quarrying site was located close to waterbodies, the residents had protested against the quarrying operations and also submitted representations to the authorities.

The quarrying operations continued in the area due to which waterbodies in the vicinity became polluted and it also adversely impacted the storage capacity. Further, water channels and irrigation sluice were damaged. When the lease period came to an end in 2022, the officials assured that the land would not be subjected to quarrying again. However, the lease granted was extended by two years, the petitioner said.

He said that there was no environment impact assessment clearance for the quarry as the clearance granted earlier had expired. Therefore the very grant of extension of the lease for quarrying was illegal, the petitioner said and sought a direction for the grant of stay on the quarrying activities.