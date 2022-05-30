High Court stays SHRC order

May 30, 2022 22:11 IST

‘Non-registration of FIR is not human rights violation’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted an interim stay on a State Human Rights Commission order that directed payment of compensation to a man from Karur as police did not register a first information report on his complaint.

The court was hearing a petition filed by G. Nagarajan, Sub-Inspector of Police, Karur, who said when he was serving in Vangal, one S. Madhavan lodged a complaint against a person, Kanagaraj, for allegedly posting defamatory statements against him on social media platforms.

The police summoned both of them for an inquiry and Kanagaraj said he had not made any such statement and he did not even know Madhavan. Based on the statement, the inquiry was closed.

However, the SHRC took cognisance of the issue and held that non-registration of an FIR on the complaint amounted to human rights violation. It directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹25,000 to Madhavan.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar observed that if a complaint was filed it must be verified whether a punishable offence was made out, and then only it was the duty of the investigating officer to register an FIR.

Even if an FIR was not immediately registered, the complainant had other remedies such as moving the Superintendent of Police, and thereafter the Magistrate Court concerned.

Since the complainant had not exhausted these remedies, it could not be straightaway stated that the alleged non-filing of the FIR was a human rights violation. Hence, the compensation ordered by the SHRC might not be justifiable, the court said and granted the interim stay on the SHRC order. It adjourned the hearing in the case by four weeks.