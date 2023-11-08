High Court slams ‘mighty management’ of college for dragging on proceedings

November 08, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has censured a college in Madurai district for dragging on proceedings to prejudice the interest of a former employee who died even before reaching finality in the litigations.

M. Rajendran of Madurai, who died in his early 70s in 2016, fought a legal battle for so long seeking his terminal benefits and back wages. He was appointed as a Head Clerk at Arul Anandar College in Karumathur in 1970. He was promoted as a Selection Grade Head Clerk. In 1982, he was dismissed from service following certain allegations levelled against him. Challenging it, he moved the Labour Court, Madurai.

In 2009, the Labour Court set aside the dismissal order and held that the charges against him were not proved. The Labour Court held that Rajendran was entitled to all the back wages from the date of his dismissal from service till the date of his superannuation.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Rajendran had moved the High Court in 2009 seeking a direction to the college management to pay the terminal benefits and back wages as directed by the Labour Court, the college moved the High Court in 2010 challenging the validity of the Labour Court order.

In 2014, a Single Bench, in a common order directed the college management to pay the terminal benefits and back wages as directed by the Labour Court. The court allowed the petition filed by Rajendran and dismissed the petition filed by the college management. The college preferred an appeal in 2015.

Dismissing the appeal, a Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan observed that the court had gone through the nature of allegations But they were not related to misappropriation, fraud or corruption. They were related to routine lapses which did not warrant a major penalty.

More so, both the Labour Court and the Single Judge have taken concurrent views in respect of the charges and the failure of the management to prove them.

The ‘mighty management’ was able to prolong the litigation for so long. On every stage, petitions were filed to drag on the proceedings which caused prejudice to the interest of the workman who died even before reaching finality in the litigation. Considering the long pendency of the litigation and the plight of his family, we are not inclined to interfere with the order, the court said and dismissed the appeal. The court directed the college to implement the order passed by the Single Bench in eight weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.