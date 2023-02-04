ADVERTISEMENT

High Court sentences history sheeter, accomplice to 20 years in jail

February 04, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court modified the life sentence imposed by the trial court on history sheeter ‘Burma’ Pandi and his accomplice Selvam, for abducting and sexually assaulting a 16 year old girl in Sivaganga in 2018, to 20 years rigorous imprisonment. The court acquitted three others in the case.

The court was hearing the batch of appeals referred by the main accused ‘Burma’ Pandi alias Durai Pandi and Selvam alias Arulpandian and three other accused Prabhakar, Sulaiman and Chiranjeevi against the 2019 Madurai Mahila Court judgment.

A Division Bench of Justice G. Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan observed that it was the consistent stand of the victim that the main accused ‘Burma’ Pandi and Selvam had sexually assaulted her and they were known to her. The court said that the involvement of the two main accused had been clearly established.

However, the judges observed that the involvement of the other three accused was highly doubtful. The court held that the accused Prabhakar, Sulaiman and Chiranjeevi are not guilty of the offences charged against them and were acquitted.

