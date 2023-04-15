April 15, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Secretary to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department to file a status report indicating the manner in which sewage and effluents collected by septic tank lorries are being discharged.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi directed that the status report should also deal with the conditions that have been stipulated by various local bodies while hiring such tankers.

The court was hearing a petition filed by K. J. Saravanan of Virudhunagar district who sought a direction to Virudhunagar Municipality to set up an effluent treatment plant in Virudhunagar to collect the septic tank effluent and also prevent the discharge of untreated sewage in and around the Kousika river. The hearing in the case was adjourned till April 25.

