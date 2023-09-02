HamberMenu
High Court seeks status report on AIIMS in Madurai

Judges ask for copy of the tender floated for the institute’s construction at Thoppur. The direction came on a petition filed in 2022, which also sought a direction for the expediting of the project

September 02, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Granting time to the Centre to submit the status report, the court adjourned the hearing till October 13. Photo: File

Granting time to the Centre to submit the status report, the court adjourned the hearing till October 13. Photo: File

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a status report on AIIMS, Madurai, on a contempt petition. The petition, filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai in 2022, was listed under the caption ‘for maintainability’.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and B. Pugalendhi sought the status report and a copy of the tender floated for the construction of AIIMS at Thoppur in the district after the Centre told the court that the tender had been floated.

The court said that it wanted to know about the progress made on the project. The petition had sought a direction to the Centre to expedite the construction. The petitioner said that the High Court had observed in 2021 that it expected the Centre to establish AIIMS within 36 months.

Earlier, the Centre had submitted that the MBBS classes for AIIMS, Madurai, had started, and the institute was operating on a temporary campus at Ramanathapuram Government Medical College and Hospital. Granting time to the Centre to submit the status report, the court adjourned the hearing till October 13.

