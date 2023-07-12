High Court seeks response from official on whether tender for collecting rent was floated as per rules

July 12, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MADURAI

In order to ascertain as to whether the tender for grant of licence to collect rent from street vendors was being floated in accordance with rules, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Director of Municipal Administration to file a response.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act was enacted in 2014. Urban street vendors and their vending activities were regulated under the Act. To implement the provisions of the Act, the State governments were also directed to frame their own scheme under the Act. Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme and Rules, 2015, was notified.

The court sought to know as to whether a Vending Committee, as per the Act, was constituted in all municipalities. Whether vending zone and non-vending zone, as contemplated under the Act, had been identified and notified in all the municipalities. Whether the street vendors were classified and given certificates in the municipalities as contemplated under the Act.

The court was hearing a petition pertaining to the tender floated by Ramanathapuram Municipality for the grant of licence to collect rent from street vendors. The court perused the tender notification and observed that the notification did not prescribe the area where street vendors were permitted and the rent to be collected from them.

As per the Act and the Rules, Ramanathapuram Municipality ought to have identified the street vendors, the vending zones and the non-vending zones. The street vendors have to be permitted only in the vending zones, that too after enlisting them. A Vending Committee has to be constituted as per the Act and the committee alone was competent to enlist street vendors and identify the vending zones. It appears that the Ramanathapuram Municipality, without identifying the places for vending and without enlisting the street vendors, had floated a tender and also awarded the lease, the court observed. The court posted the matter to July 27.