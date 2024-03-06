High Court seeks reports on action taken on removal of encroachments from girivalam path of Palani temple

March 06, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, hearing a batch of petitions seeking removal of encroachments from the girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district, has directed the authorities concerned to file reports on the action taken so far in this regard.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and P. Dhanabal has directed the temple authorities to file a report to the court regarding the installation of a check-post on Kodaikanal Road intersection and the installation of bollards. The temple authorities, Tahsildar, Revenue officials and Police officials were directed to file an action taken report on stopping commercial activities along the girivalam path in compliance with the earlier order of the court.

The temple authorities were directed to file an action taken report on removal of encroachments along the girivalam path in compliance with the earlier order of the Supreme Court and the High Court. The temple authorities were also directed to file a report before the court regarding operation of buses at free of cost to devotees and shifting of Panchamirtham stalls to an alternative place.

The court directed the Revenue Divisional Officer to file a report with regard to the request made by the shopkeepers to use the land between their patta lands and the girivalam path for the ingress and egress to their patta lands. The Superintendent of Police was directed to file a report with regard to deployment of police personnel during the installation of barricades and other works and ensure that the works were conducted smoothly without any interference or disturbance from anyone.

The Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department was directed to file a status report to the court with regard to the action taken so far. Earlier, the court had appointed a committee to monitor the removal of encroachments from the girivalam path of the temple. The court posted the matter for hearing to March 8.