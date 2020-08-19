High Court seeks report from Madurai Collector on cement plant

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai Collector to appear through video conferencing in a public interest litigation petition that sought closure of an ‘illegal’ cement mixing plant in Thuvariman.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam sought to know as to why he had sent a communication to the District Environmental Engineer of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to take appropriate action when he himself had the power. Thomas, the petitioner, had alleged alleged that the cement mixing unit was not established as per TNPCB norms. Though the Collector had the authority to close the unit and disconnect power supply, he did not do so, he said. The court sought from the Collector a status report with supporting documents and photographs. The case was adjourned to September 3.