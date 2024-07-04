GIFT a SubscriptionGift
High Court relief for senior citizen from Kodaikanal

Published - July 04, 2024 08:58 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Granting relief to a senior citizen from Kodaikanal in Dindigul district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to stop the illegal quarrying taking place in the vicinity of his residence.

The court was hearing the petition filed by well known artist Edwin Joseph who is residing at Vattakanal Road in Kodaikanal. The petitioner’s grievance was that on account of illegal quarrying in the adjacent land, his residence had suffered structural damage.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan pursued the photographs submitted during the hearing. The court observed that it was evident that illegal quarrying had taken place in the adjacent site. The authorities submitted that permission was not granted in favour of any private party to conduct quarrying in the vicinity of the petitioner’s patta land.

The court directed the authorities to forthwith stop the quarrying activities in the vicinity of the petitioner’s residence. The court observed that Rule 36 of the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, prohibits quarrying operation within 300 metres of any habitation.

The court directed the authorities to conduct a detailed inquiry, investigation, levy penalty on the persons involved in the illegal quarrying and register an FIR. Further, the court directed the authorities to assess the damage caused to the petitioner’s residence and compensate the petitioner appropriately from the fine amount collected.

The court observed that it is open to the petitioner to proceed against the persons who had conducted illegal quarrying claiming damages. The directions given to the authorities are independent and it will not come in the way of the petitioner from exercising his rights as against the private parties, the court observed.

