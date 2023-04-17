ADVERTISEMENT

High Court relief for security forces aspirant

April 17, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

After a medical report from an experts team confirmed that a security forces aspirant had not undergone any refractive error correction surgery, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities to appoint the petitioner as a Constable in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

The court was hearing a petition filed by Abiram. Following a notification, he had applied for the post of Constable and had cleared the written examination and the physical test. Subsequently, he underwent a medical examination.

However, he received a Review Medical Examination Report as ‘unfit’ indicating that he had undergone ‘Refractive Correction Surgery’. The petitioner said that he never underwent any surgery and filed the present petition.

Pursuant to a court order, the petitioner was sent for an examination to the Special Medical Board, Regional institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital, Egmore, in Chennai. The report was submitted to the court.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan took cognisance of the medical report that stated that ‘‘Slit Lamp Examination and Corneal Topography of both eyes did not reveal any evidence of patient having undergone refractive corneal surgery’’.

In view of the report, there cannot be any doubt that the petitioner’s stand is correct and that he never underwent any refractive error correction surgery. The competent authority will issue an order appointing the petitioner as Constable in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) within five weeks, the court directed.

The petitioner will not be entitled to any monetary benefits for the past period. He however, will be placed on par with his batch mates. The monetary benefit will accrue to the petitioner with effect from the date of his appointment, the court directed.

