August 07, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - MADURAI

Granting relief to a retired Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Superintendent, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Transport Corporation to re-fix his pay by adopting 2.57 multiplier/matrix by taking into account the Seventh Pay Revision.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2020 by S. Sampath, retired Superintendent, TNSTC Madurai. The petitioner joined the erstwhile Pandian Roadways Corporation in 1980 as a clerk. He was promoted from the post of Senior Assistant to the post of Superintendent in 2017.

The grievance of the petitioner was that similarly placed employees were granted 2.57 multiplier/matrix fixation during the current Seventh pay pattern. However, in the case of the petitioner, 2.44 multiplier alone was granted as per a government order. The petitioner challenged the same.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan took note of the fact that the employees working in the Transport Corporation fall under one of the two patterns. Workmen covered by the settlement under Section 12(3) of the Industrial Disputes Act and employees in supervisory and managerial cadre getting pay as per the government pattern.

The court took into account that persons like the petitioner who were workmen subsequently migrated to the supervisory category. Issue arose regarding their fixation of pay while implementing the Tamil Nadu Revised Pay Rules, 2017.

The court took note of the fact that the petitioner was excluded from the applicability of the monetary benefit of the 2016 wage settlement. The petitioner had invoked the provisions of the RTI Act and obtained a response from the management in 2019 that similarly placed employees were given the benefit of 2.57 multiplier. The government order was inapplicable to the case of the petitioner, the court observed.

The court directed the authorities to re-fix his pay by adopting the 2.57 multiplier/matrix by taking into account the Seventh Pay Revision. TNSTC Madurai shall pass an order in three weeks and the consequential monetary benefits shall be disbursed in six weeks thereafter with 6% interest to be computed from the date of the petitioner’s entitlement, the court directed.

