High Court relief for practitioners of alternative medicine system

April 06, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bringing relief to a batch of alternative medicine system practitioners, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Centre and the State government to consider the representations made by them with regard to the right to carry on their profession.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by persons who had completed their Diploma course. They said that they were entitled to practise the Alternative Medicine System and the Central government has also recognised this practice.

The petitioners complained that the police were interfering with their practice and regular visits by policemen were causing apprehension in the minds of the patients, which in turn, was causing disturbance in the petitioners’ right to carry on their profession, they said. Therefore, in order to enjoy the benefits given to the persons who had completed their Diploma, the petitioners made a representation to the Centre and the State government. However, with no response from the authorities concerned, the present petitions were filed.

Justice P.T. Asha observed that when the country had gone into lockdown on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had explored the possibility of alternative medicines such as Siddha, Ayurveda, Unani, etc. In fact, the acronym of these forms of medical practice (AYUSH) is the name of the Ministry of the government of India responsible for developing education, research and propagation of traditional medicine systems in India, the judge observed.

The judge observed that the growing popularity of these forms of medicine appeared to have propelled the Supreme Court to recognise Diploma issued for the Alternative Medicine Courses. These forms of medicine had also proved its mettle during the COVID-19 pandemic, the judge observed.

Disposing of the batch of petitions, the court directed the Central and State governments to consider the representations made by the petitioners, taking into consideration the certificates and credentials of the petitioners and pass orders within two months.

