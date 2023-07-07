High Court relief for CAPF aspirant

July 07, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Bringing relief to a candidate who has cleared the written examination and qualified in the physical efficiency test for the post of constable in Central Armed Police Force examination, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed police authorities to delete his name from a criminal case.

Justice D. Nagarjun directed the police authorities to delete the name of the petitioner in the case and report the same to the court. The case was posted to July 17.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the candidate from Thanjavur district. He said that a case was registered against him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, following an investigation, his name was removed as a mistake of fact and his name was excluded in the chargesheet.

Under these circumstances, the petitioner applied for the post of constable in Central Armed Police Force examination. He cleared the written examination and qualified in the physical efficiency test. However, according to the police verification report available online, it still showed that he was an accused in the case.

He said that he had made a representation to the police authorities to remove the case from his police verification report. However, no action was taken. Therefore, he filed the present petition before the court seeking the removal of the case from the police verification report.

The State told the court that the name of the petitioner had been deleted in the chargesheet. However, due to technical issues, his name was still appearing as one of the accused on the website. The State sought two weeks to delete the name of the petitioner.