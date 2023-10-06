High Court refuses to grant bail to con man

October 06, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has refused to grant bail to a man who posed as an advocate, a reporter, an RTI activist and cheated a man of ₹3 lakh after promising to represent him in a case. It was said that he had not even filed the vakalat.

Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan dismissed the criminal appeal preferred by S. Rajasekaran alias Satta Rajasekar of Theni district. He had challenged the Special Court for the Trial of Cases under SC/ST (POA) Act, Theni, order that dismissed his bail petition.

It was said that the complainant Gandhi who belonged to a Scheduled Caste was involved in a land dispute and the original suit was pending before the Sub Judge, Theni. Rajasekaran introduced himself as an advocate and a reporter and assured to complete the case in two months.

The appellant received ₹3 lakh towards advocate fee. However, he did not appear before the court and the suit was decreed ex-parte. After the complainant knew of this, he requested the appellant to repay the fee. However, he did not repay the amount and instead criminally intimidated the complainant by using his caste name.

A complaint was lodged with the Theni police and an FIR was registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The appellant was arrested in July and he was subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

The trial court dismissed his bail petition on the ground that the appellant had four previous cases with similar allegations of cheating and he used to fleece money from poor people introducing himself as a media person and RTI activist. Challenging the same, the appellant filed the present criminal appeal.

The court took into account that the appellant was involved in similar cases and observed that he had not only cheated the complainant, but had continuously indulged in such activities. The period of incarceration was not a ground to grant bail in this case. In the interest of society, the bail petition was rightly rejected by the trial court, the court observed and dismissed the criminal appeal.

