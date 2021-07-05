High Court orders statutory notice in contempt petition

05 July 2021 21:51 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered statutory notice to Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (TANSIDCO) authorities in a contempt petition that said wrong statements had been filed before the court.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan ordered notice in the contempt petition filed by S. Bhagyalakshmi of Madurai. She had earlier filed a writ petition before the court seeking a direction to restrain the State from allotting industrial and commercial plots in the SIDCO Industrial Estate in Kappalur.

She had complained that there was political interference in the allotment process and it was not transparent. She sought a direction to declare the action of TANSIDCO in allotting plots to applications on outright sale basis dehors the procedure of plot allotment, as illegal.

Advertising

Advertising

In her contempt petition, she pointed out that the authorities had stated before the court that the allotment orders in favour of the selected candidates were despatched on February 26. But they were despatched by registered post only on March 10.