High Court orders DVAC probe

Taking a serious view of irregularities in the administration of an educational society in Ramanathapuram district, that also involved senior police personnel, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered a probe by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) into the allegations.

The court took cognisance of the fact that the VOC Matriculation Educational Society in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district, was embroiled in a conflict over its administration. The senior police personnel involved had conducted a biased investigation and received illegal gratification to favour a particular group to take over the administration of the society.

Ordering a DVAC probe into the case, Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the educational societies were formed with a noble objective for providing education to the needy and downtrodden. No irregularities or malpractices in the name of running such institutions can be allowed to take place, the court said.

If the infighting to run the administration in the educational society stooped to the level of bribing police officers, it has to be investigated thoroughly and such persons should not be allowed to run such institutions, the court said.

The court directed the investigation in the case to be completed within a period of six months.