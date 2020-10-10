High Court Judges visit Keeladi

Madras High Court Judge Justice N. Kirubakaran on Saturday visited the archaeological site in Keeladi, near Madurai.

In his personal visit, the judge interacted with the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology Deputy Director R. Sivanandam and Sivaganga Collector J. Jayakanthan on the progress made in the sixth phase of the archaeological excavations.

The judge was enamoured by the findings that were on display at the site. Spending close to an hour at the site, the judge also enquired the officials of the State Archaeological Department on the progress made on the excavations in other sites.

A Division Bench headed by Justice N. Kirubakaran is hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions with regard to archaeological excavations being carried out across Tamil Nadu. The judge has sought a response on the excavations.

In the afternoon, Justice S. Vaidyanathan of the Madras High Court, in a personal visit, also interacted with the officials at the site.