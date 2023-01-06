High Court invokes principle of no fault liability, awards compensation to kin of deceased victim

January 06, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated January 07, 2023 12:17 am IST - MADURAI

Invoking the principle of no fault liability, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court awarded compensation to the family members of a man from Pudukkottai district. The man had died after sustaining serious injuries when he fell into a pit that was dug up for the construction of a bridge.

The court was hearing the petition filed by N. Annamalai. He said, his son died while he was being taken to the government hospital in Manapparai. The petitioner sought compensation from the State.

Earlier, the court had directed the contractor to deposit ₹5 lakh. and it was was complied with. The counsel for the contractor submitted that the contractor had subcontracted the works and the necessary arrangements were made to warn the road users to take diversion.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that this is a case in which the principle of no fault liability can very well be invoked. The statutory scheme set out in the Motor Vehicles envisages such an approach. Tangedco awards a sum of ₹5 lakh to the dependents of the deceased where death takes place due to electrocution. In other words, without going into the question of negligence, such a sum is awarded.

The court without going into the question of negligence awarded the compensation based on no fault liability approach.