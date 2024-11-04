High Court imposes cost on Tahsildar

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹5,000 on a Tahsildar for removing a fence without serving notice.

The court was hearing a petition filed by K. Valli of Sivaganga district who complained that the fence put up by her was removed by the Revenue and Police officials without any notice and a statement was extorted from her.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri took note of the file relating to the removal of encroachment and observed that it was admitted by the Tahsildar of Kalayarkoil taluk SAA. Mubarak Hussain that no notice was issued before carrying out the eviction.

The Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905, provides for a procedure for eviction of encroachments on public property. The Tahsildar who was invested with the power to implement the provisions of the enactment was required to follow the prescribed procedure. Digression from the procedure cannot be condoned by the court, the court observed.

The court directed the Revenue and Police officials to restore the fence as it was before it was removed at their own cost. After restoration, the authorities would issue notice to the petitioner for removal of encroachment and follow the procedure prescribed under law and decide on the eviction, the court directed.

