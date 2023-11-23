ADVERTISEMENT

High Court imposes cost on petitioner

November 23, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹5,000 on a petitioner for filing a vexatious petition. The court directed the cost to be paid to the High Court Legal Services Authority in two weeks.

A Division Bench of Justices S. M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan imposed the cost on the petitioner, S. Edward Ruban Devadas of Nallur in Tenkasi district. The petitioner complained about an opening in a centre median in Alangulam.

The court observed that the photographs enclosed by the petitioner reveal that the centre median had already been removed by the National Highways Authority of India. The present petition was filed unnecessarily with an ulterior motive, the court observed and dismissed the petition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US