High Court imposes cost on petitioner

November 23, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹5,000 on a petitioner for filing a vexatious petition. The court directed the cost to be paid to the High Court Legal Services Authority in two weeks.

A Division Bench of Justices S. M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan imposed the cost on the petitioner, S. Edward Ruban Devadas of Nallur in Tenkasi district. The petitioner complained about an opening in a centre median in Alangulam.

The court observed that the photographs enclosed by the petitioner reveal that the centre median had already been removed by the National Highways Authority of India. The present petition was filed unnecessarily with an ulterior motive, the court observed and dismissed the petition.

