High Court imposes cost on petitioner

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹ 10,000 on a petitioner who had sought a direction to the Southern Railway to take action against those officials who provided alternative transportation to passengers during heavy rains as the trains could not be operated.

A Division Bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Krishnan Ramasamy observed that according to the petitioner K. Tamilmani of Ramanathapuram district, the expenses incurred during the situation was a loss to the Railway and action should be taken against the officials. The petitioner said that the amount should be recovered from the officials.

The action of the railway authorities, which ought to have been appreciated by the citizens at large, is sought to be condemned by the petitioner with further prayer that action needs to be taken against the authorities. No such direction can be issued and such a petition cannot be entertained at all, the judges said.

The court directed the petitioner to pay the cost of ₹10,000 to the Southern Railway. The amount was to be paid to the Chief Commercial Manager, Southern Railway, Chennai, by a demand draft of a nationalised bank. The court posted the case for reporting compliance on March 28.