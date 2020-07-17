High Court impleads ICMR

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has suo motu impleaded the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in a public interest litigation petition filed by DMK MLA P. Saravanan, who sought a direction to the State to purchase COVID-19 rapid testing kits approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the ICMR.

In his public interest litigation petition, Mr. Saravanan said that in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State, the government should purchase effective testing kits from authorised companies that were approved by CDSCO and ICMR.

Adjourned

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam suo motu impleaded ICMR in the case and adjourned the hearing till August 7.