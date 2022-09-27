High Court grants bail to woman allegedly involved in financial fraud

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 27, 2022 19:42 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with conditions to a woman who was allegedly involved in a financial fraud case. She was directed to report before the Economic Offences Wing police in Madurai daily till further others.

Justice A.A. Nakkiran granted bail with conditions to Priya. The petitioner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on August 25 for offences punishable under Indian Penal Code and Protection of interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishment) Act.

The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner is the proprietor of Royal Fin Corp. She and other accused approached people and induced them to deposit money in their company. On the assurance given by them, people had invested money in the company.

The petitioner along with the other accused cheated the investors. Hence, a complaint was lodged. The petitioner alleged that it was her brother, Manoharan, one of the accused who started the company and she never participated in the company affairs. She did not commit any offence as alleged by the prosecution, she said.

The State submitted that the petitioner along with the other accused were running a financial establishment in the name of Royal Fin Corp at Puducherry. They swindled a huge sum from nine depositors.

The other accused were also arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Ten witnesses were examined in the case and the investigation is still pending, the State submitted. Considering the period of incarceration, the court granted bail to the petitioner.

