High Court grants bail to Tahsildar

Published - July 05, 2024 08:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to a Tahsildar from Theni district who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe amount.

Justice A. A. Nakkiran granted bail to the petitioner A. Khader Sherif. He was caught red-handed by the DVAC sleuths while he was receiving a bribe amount of ₹1 lakh for issuing a no-objection certificate for setting up a petrol pump.

The court took into account that the major part of the investigation was over and granted bail. The court directed the petitioner to report before DVAC, Theni, daily at 10.30 a.m. for two weeks and thereafter as and when required for interrogation. He was directed to deposit ₹10,000 to the credit of the Madras High Court Madurai Bench Advocate Clerks Welfare Association.

