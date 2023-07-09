July 09, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to a Tahsildar who was arrested by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Justice G. Ilangovan granted bail with certain conditions to Kovilpatti Tahsildar Vasantha Mallika. The case of the prosecution was that the petitioner had received ₹30,000 as bribe to issue no objection certificate for a house site layout.

A trap was laid and the Tahsildar and her driver were arrested. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner was working as Tahsildar, Kovilpatti taluk, and had not committed any offence as alleged by the prosecution. It was submitted that the petitioner was in judicial custody for more than 21 days. The State submitted that the petitioner was not having any previous case.

Considering the facts and the circumstances of the case and the period of incarceration, the court said that it was inclined to grant bail to the petitioner with certain conditions. The petitioner was directed to report before the local police daily at 10.30 a.m. till further orders.

It was said that one Rajaram of Vimaan Nagar in Kovilpatti had purchased 36 cents of land in the name of his wife to sell it as housing plots. He approached Kovilpatti Tahsildar Vasantha Mallika for getting the no objection certificate for converting the land into housing plots. However, the Tahsildar demanded a bribe. Based on a complaint from Rajaram, the DVAC sleuths laid a trap and subsequently arrested Vasantha Mallika and her driver.

