High Court grants bail to Ramanathapuram MP’s assistant

July 19, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to B. Vijaya Ramu, personal assistant of Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani, who was accused of pushing down Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran during a function organised to distribute prizes.

Justice G. Ilangovan granted bail with certain conditions to the petitioner Vijaya Ramu and directed to stay in Tiruchi, and report before the Judicial Magistrate I in Tiruchi daily at 10.30 a.m. till further orders. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on June 17.

Kenikarai police in Ramanathapuram district booked Vijaya Ramu under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code. On June 17, supporters of Mr. Navas Kani and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Mr. Raja Kannappan clashed during a function organised to distribute prizes to the winners of the Chief Minister’s Sports Meet. The Collector was pushed down in the scuffle.

While the petitioner said that he was innocent and falsely implicated in the case, the State submitted that there were three cases against him. The investigation in the case was completed and a final report was filed before the court concerned. The final report is yet to be taken on file, it was submitted.