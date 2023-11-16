High Court grants bail to Professor

November 16, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to Paramasivan, main accused in the death of postgraduate medical student Sugirtha, who died by suicide on October 6.

The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on October 13. In his plea, the petitioner said he had not committed any offence as alleged by the prosecution and sought bail, which was granted by Justice V. Sivagnanam.

The case of the prosecution is that the student died by suicide in the college hostel, leaving behind a note mentioning the name of the petitioner and two others for alleged harassment. The State submitted that as per the investigation, there was no sexual harassment.

Sugirtha was pursuing a postgraduate course at Sree Mookambika Medical College in Kulasekaram in Kanniyakumari district. The case was investigated by CB-CID.

The court directed Paramasivan to appear before the trial court once in 15 days till further orders. Earlier, the court granted anticipatory bail to the other two accused in the case, Harish and Preethi.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)