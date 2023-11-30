ADVERTISEMENT

High Court grants bail to man who grew ganja at his home

November 30, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with conditions to a man from Ramanathapuram district who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for allegedly growing two ganja plants in his house, weighing 450 grams and 600 grams respectively.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted bail with certain conditions to Umayachandran. The case of the prosecution is that the police found that the petitioner was growing two ganja plants in his house. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The petitioner said that he had not committed any offence as alleged by the prosecution. The State objected to the bail petition. It was submitted that there was no previous case pending against the petitioner.

Taking note of the submission, the court granted bail to the petitioner. He was directed to appear before the trial court every month till further orders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US