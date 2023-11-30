High Court grants bail to man who grew ganja at his home

November 30, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with conditions to a man from Ramanathapuram district who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for allegedly growing two ganja plants in his house, weighing 450 grams and 600 grams respectively.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted bail with certain conditions to Umayachandran. The case of the prosecution is that the police found that the petitioner was growing two ganja plants in his house. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The petitioner said that he had not committed any offence as alleged by the prosecution. The State objected to the bail petition. It was submitted that there was no previous case pending against the petitioner.

Taking note of the submission, the court granted bail to the petitioner. He was directed to appear before the trial court every month till further orders.