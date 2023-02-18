High Court grants bail to foreman in connection with fireworks accident case

February 18, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had granted bail with certain conditions to a foreman who was working at a fireworks unit in Virudhunagar district. An accident at the fireworks unit on January 19 resulted in the death of five workers and 23 others were seriously injured.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Kannan. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on January 22 for offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Act. The petitioner had sought bail.

The case pertained to a fire accident at the fireworks unit on Thayilpatti to Kanjampatti Road in Virudhunagar district. It was said the licence holders of the fireworks had negligently dealt with explosive substances, resulting in an explosion, which had brought down the working shed. The occurrence happened due to the negligence of the foreman.

The petitioner said that he was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case. He said the explosion was due to the change of climate and mishandling of explosive substances. The licence holders had paid a compensation of ₹5.50 lakh to the family members of the deceased. They had also paid ₹25,000 each to the 23 injured workers. Major part of the investigation had been completed and the other accused were granted anticipatory bail, he said.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira granted bail with certain conditions to Kannan. He was directed to report before the Vembakottai police and directed not to abscond during either investigation or trial.