High Court exonerates insurance company from liability

May 23, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The owner/borrower of the vehicle who is not holding a valid driving licence at the time of accident will not be entitled to invoke personal accident policy, observed Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and exonerated an insurance company from liability.

The court was hearing a civil miscellaneous appeal preferred by Oriental Insurance Company against the judgment of Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal in Tirunelveli that directed the insurance company to pay compensation and recover it from the owner of the vehicle.

One Palani Murugan was riding a two-wheeler belonging to one Nagaraj and insured with the Oriental Insurance Company. The rider met with an accident on a bridge. He died on the spot. The family members of the deceased sought compensation. The insurance company in a counter affidavit contended that the accident happened only due to rash and negligent riding of the deceased and no other vehicle was involved in the accident.

It was also submitted that the deceased did not have driving licence at the time of accident. The tribunal fixed the quantum of award at ₹4 lakh and directed the insurance company to pay the award and granted liberty to recover the same from the owner of the vehicle. Challenging the same, the appeal was preferred.

Justice R. Vijayakumar observed that it is clear that the deceased borrowed the vehicle. When the deceased is a borrower of the vehicle, he enters into the shoes of the owner of the vehicle. The court also took note of the fact that the deceased was not having a driving licence.

The court exonerated the insurance company and fixed the liability on the owner of the vehicle. The court observed that the amount deposited by the insurance company pursuant to the award should be refunded to the company along with accrued interest.