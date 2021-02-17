High Court emphasises importance of public libraries, reading habit

Hearing on petitions challenging amendments to Tamil Nadu Public Libraries Rules

One of the Constitutional guarantees is providing education to all classes of people and in achieving this target, libraries play a great role. Article 21 A of the Constitution provides for Right to Education to all children. However, libraries are provisioned only in 15% of the villages in the State, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging certain amendments made to Tamil Nadu Public Libraries Rules.

Pointing to data available, the court said that out of 15,979 villages in the State, only a paltry number of libraries, around 1,915 in villages, 14 mobile units and a total of 745 part-time ones, were available. It worked out to roughly 15% of the strength of the villages.

Justice M. Dhandapani observed that libraries were essential and, in digital times, they were needed more than ever before.

Emphasising on the need for libraries, he said it was the duty of the State to provide infrastructure to improve intellectual standards, which would have a direct impact on improving the living standard of the masses in socially and educationally backward areas.

The judge sought to know from the State if there was a blueprint drawn for establishment of new libraries, especially in villages, and steps taken to promote the reading habit among the public, particularly school children.

The court also sought to know how the public library movement could be taken to the next level by bringing in active public participation.

It also sought details on the staff strength and vacancies across various libraries and details of different cadre under local library authorities, utilisation of funds in the form of cess and other payments received towards membership, provision of e-facility, digitisation and digital access, programmes conducted in the form of lectures and classes and the steps taken for sharpening and honing the skills of librarians and other staff members for better performance in guiding the public.

The judge said the provisions under the Tamil Nadu Public Libraries Act must be followed and directed the School Education Department and the Director of Public Libraries to file a comprehensive report on February 23.

The Court dismissed the batch of petitions.