High Court disposes of plea on DRDA scheme

September 03, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Disposing of a petition that sought a direction to the authorities to issue guidelines for the implementation of DRDA scheme, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that the guidelines and the schemes were in place. Any deviation was not permissible and action can be taken against erring officials if they flouted the rules.

The court was hearing a petition filed by K. Arun of Madurai. The petitioner complained about serious irregularities committed by the authorities who provided road facility to an unapproved layout. No facilities could be provided to such a layout. Funds under the DRDA scheme cannot be spent on private roads, the petitioner said.

He also sought a direction to the authorities to issue guidelines to implement the DRDA scheme or any other scheme introduced by the Central or the State government, especially in laying roads, in accordance with the objectives of the schemes.

The State submitted that the work order issued had been cancelled and the work had been shifted to another place. No funds under the DRDA scheme was spent for repair or construction of private or unauthorised roads, it was submitted.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice C. Kumarappan observed that the guidelines and schemes were in place. The amount had to be spent in accordance with the scheme. Any deviation was not permissible. As the work order issued itself was cancelled, the purpose of the petition stands served, the court observed and disposed of the petition.

