ADVERTISEMENT

High Court disposes of petition on extraction of water from borewells in Thoothukudi

August 30, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The petitioner complained that because of excessive extraction of water from borewells, groundwater table was going down in Allikulam in Thoothukudi district. . | Photo Credit: File Photo

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently observed that in the absence of any statute, regulations or executive instructions barring a person to extract water from his own borewell, no prohibitory orders can be passed against its owner or persons to whom the borewell owner had permitted to withdraw water.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by A. Balamaniraj of Allikulam in Thoothukudi district. The petitioner complained that because of illegal transportation of drinking water from private borewells, the groundwater table was going down due to which Allikulam was facing water scarcity. So, excessive extraction of water from borewells must be stopped , he said.

Except in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, there was no legislation to regulate extraction of water anywhere in the State. Though a Division Bench of the court had requested the State government to bring out a legislation to regulate extraction of water in other parts of Tamil Nadu, the State government had not yet implemented it, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not a case that unregulated water is being extracted from public borewells; had it been the case, certainly the petitioner can approach the authorities concerned”Division BenchMadurai Bench of Madras High Court

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice P. Vadamalai observed that it was not a case that unregulated water was being extracted from public borewells. Had it been the case, certainly the petitioner could approach the authorities concerned who would look into the grievance.

Disposing of the petition, the court observed that if the petitioner could lay hands on any executive instructions or a statute, then in that case, the petitioner could approach the authority concerned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US