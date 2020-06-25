High Court disposes of advocate’s plea

MADURAI
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday disposed of a public interest litigation petition filed by an advocate from Madurai, who said the family members of COVID-19 positive patients who had not tested positive should not be sent for quarantine at COVID Care Centre in Thoppur, Madurai.
The petitioner, M. Farjana Ghoushia Dawood, said as per ICMR guidelines, if a person tested positive, the family members in regular touch with that person would also be subjected to swab tests, but only after five to 10 days.
She said in Virudhunagar district, when a person tested positive the family members were immediately referred to the Thoppur centre. This could increase the spread of the virus to those who were not affected.
She said one of her seniors had tested positive and the family members were ordered quarantine in the care centre.
However, her apprehension was cleared after the Virudhunagar Collector informed a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi that only people without sufficient facilities at their home were taken to quarantine facilities.
If they tested negative, they were advised home-quarantine. The petition was disposed of.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath