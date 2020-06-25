High Court disposes of advocate’s plea

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday disposed of a public interest litigation petition filed by an advocate from Madurai, who said the family members of COVID-19 positive patients who had not tested positive should not be sent for quarantine at COVID Care Centre in Thoppur, Madurai.

The petitioner, M. Farjana Ghoushia Dawood, said as per ICMR guidelines, if a person tested positive, the family members in regular touch with that person would also be subjected to swab tests, but only after five to 10 days.

She said in Virudhunagar district, when a person tested positive the family members were immediately referred to the Thoppur centre. This could increase the spread of the virus to those who were not affected.

She said one of her seniors had tested positive and the family members were ordered quarantine in the care centre.

However, her apprehension was cleared after the Virudhunagar Collector informed a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi that only people without sufficient facilities at their home were taken to quarantine facilities.

If they tested negative, they were advised home-quarantine. The petition was disposed of.