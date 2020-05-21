Madurai

HC dismisses bail plea of three Lankan nationals

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the bail petition of three Sri Lankan nationals, currently remanded in judicial custody for trying to smuggle gold.

Justice G. Jayachandran dismissed the bail petition filed by Antony Suganth, Vinisto and Luis Alocious. The accused were booked under the Customs Act, Foreigners Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules by Ramanathapuram police.

The Indian Coast Guard personnel had intercepted their vessel which had entered Indian waters. During the interrogation of the trio, it was found that the men were carrying gold and global positioning system equipment. It was said that they tried to smuggle gold in connivance with four Indians.

The court observed that the nature of offence indicated cross-border smuggling of contraband and the investigation in the case was yet to be completed. Since the matter involved foreigners, grant of bail at this stage would not be appropriate, the court said, and dismissed the petition.

