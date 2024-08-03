High Court discharges teacher from case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has discharged a teacher from the charges framed against him in a case booked under the POCSO Act after the student told the court in-chambers that the teacher had touched her wrist and head as a father and without any wrong intention.

The court was hearing a criminal revision case filed by Arokia Arul Thomas, a Mathematics teacher from Ramanathapuram district, to set aside the order passed by the Mahila court in Ramanathapuram in the discharge petition.

In 2022, the petitioner saw the Class X girl student sitting in the classroom and scribbling on her passport size photo. When he inquired about the same, the student told him that she did not like herself. He advised her not to have an inferiority complex and gently touched her wrist and head, without any intention.

The student shared the incident with her class teacher. The class teacher complained to the School Headmaster. The petitioner was inquired about the incident. Subsequently, a complaint was made to the Child Welfare Committee, Ramanathapuram district.

The petitioner said that he explained the incident in detail to the authorities and there was no mistake on his part. However, a case was registered under the POCSO Act and a chargesheet was filed before the Mahila Court in Ramanathapuram. It was taken on file. The petitioner filed a discharge petition before the Mahila Court. It was dismissed. Challenging the same, the petition was filed.

Justice A.A. Nakkiran heard the girl student in-chambers. The girl student told the court that the petitioner advised her not to have an inferiority complex and had gently touched her wrist and head as a father and without any intention. Further, she said that she had signed the complaint without reading it and knowing the content.

The court observed that the act of the petitioner does not show any intention to commit the offence as alleged by the prosecution. The court discharged the petitioner from the charges and set aside the order passed by the Mahila court.

