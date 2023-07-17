ADVERTISEMENT

High Court directs Tangedco to pay compensation

July 17, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tangedco to pay compensation of ₹3.20 lakh to the family of a woman who was electrocuted in Tiruchi district in 2013 while grazing cattle.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2015 by M. Ramesh of Tiruchi district. He sought a direction to Tangedco to sanction and grant compensation of ₹ 7 lakh. The petitioner said that his mother died due to the negligence of the authorities.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan took note of the fact that Vathalai police had registered a case. At the time of the incident Tangedco had a policy of paying ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh in fatal cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court observed that ten years had elapsed. The ex-gratia should have been paid immediately after the occurrence. Taking into account the interest component, the court directed the authorities to pay a total sum of ₹3.20 lakh to the legal heirs of the deceased in eight weeks.

The court took into account the woman had three children, a son and two daughters. The amount shall be divided into three shares and the petitioner shall be paid his share, the court directed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US