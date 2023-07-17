July 17, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tangedco to pay compensation of ₹3.20 lakh to the family of a woman who was electrocuted in Tiruchi district in 2013 while grazing cattle.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2015 by M. Ramesh of Tiruchi district. He sought a direction to Tangedco to sanction and grant compensation of ₹ 7 lakh. The petitioner said that his mother died due to the negligence of the authorities.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan took note of the fact that Vathalai police had registered a case. At the time of the incident Tangedco had a policy of paying ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh in fatal cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court observed that ten years had elapsed. The ex-gratia should have been paid immediately after the occurrence. Taking into account the interest component, the court directed the authorities to pay a total sum of ₹3.20 lakh to the legal heirs of the deceased in eight weeks.

The court took into account the woman had three children, a son and two daughters. The amount shall be divided into three shares and the petitioner shall be paid his share, the court directed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.