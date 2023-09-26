HamberMenu
High Court directs Tahsildar to file report on sewage contamination in water channel

September 26, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Thiruverumbur Tahsildar to inspect and file a report after a public interest litigation petition complained about sewage being let into an irrigation channel in Tiruchi district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy sought the report to the petition filed by M. Dhanapal of Keelamullakudi. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to prevent the contamination of the water channel.

He said that he was an agriculturalist and was dependent on the water channel for agricultural purposes. He complained that a drainage channel was being connected to the water channel. Untreated sewage was being let into the irrigation channel. He said that this affected the crops and sought a direction to the authorities to prevent the contamination of the irrigation channel. The court adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

