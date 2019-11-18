High Court directs TN to produce govt order on the release of 13 convicts in the Melavalavu massacre case

Expressing displeasure over the release of the 13 convicts in the Melavalavu massacre case, the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) on Monday directed the State to produce the government orders passed in this regard.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and N. Anand Venkatesh directed the State to produce the relevant documents in the case on November 19. The court was hearing the petition filed by Advocate P. Rathinam who sought a direction to the State to furnish the government orders pertaining to the release of the convicts. He challenged the release of the convicts.

The court questioned the State as to how the 13, convicted for a heinous crime, were released. Six people were butchered; two courts, including the Supreme Court had confirmed the conviction. What was the hurry in releasing the convicts? What about the safety of the people in the village? Are they (the convicts) so important to the society, that they need to be released? the Court asked.

There is a limit to which you can pass a government order. Even in the Dharmapuri bus burning case, the convicts were released. Lives of human beings were more important than any affiliation, the Court said.

The 13 convicts in the Melavalavu massacre case were released recently in connection with the MGR centenary celebrations, on account of good conduct. They were convicted for brutally murdering six members of the Scheduled Caste community, including Melavalavu panchayat president Murugesan in 1997.