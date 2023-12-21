High Court directs State to pay compensation to family of girl who died after falling into a soak pit

December 21, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has fixed ₹5.50 lakh total compensation to be paid to the family of a one-year-old girl who died after accidentally falling into a drainage soak pit in a Health Sub Centre in Madurai in 2021.

The court was hearing the petition filed by J. Ramesh of Madurai. The petitioner was residing opposite the Keelakuyilkudi Panchayat Office and a Health Sub Centre. The Health Sub Centre, which was newly constructed, had no compound wall. The drainage soak pit was closed using two stones. However, as the compound wall was not constructed, some miscreants had removed the stones. The child playing nearby fell into the pit and died of asphyxia.

The petitioner blamed the officials for the negligence and sought appropriate compensation. However, the authorities said that the officials cannot be blamed for the incident. There was no negligence on the part of the officials, it was submitted.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh observed that it was the duty of the authorities to fence the Health Sub Centre with a compound wall in order to ensure safety and security. The same was quite clear from the Indian Public Health Standards Guidelines that have been issued to the Health Sub Centres.

The court observed that somebody had removed the stones which led to a disaster. For the negligence on the part of the authorities in not properly fencing/protecting the building by putting up a compound wall, the authorities were necessarily answerable for the same.

Since the Health Sub Centre was not properly secured/protected by fencing it with a compound wall, the negligence has to be necessarily attributed to the authorities. In view of the same, the court held that there was negligence on the part of the authorities in not fencing the building with a compound wall as stipulated under the guidelines.

The court took into account the fact that the State had sanctioned and paid a sum of ₹3 lakh as compensation from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. The court directed the authorities to pay the balance amount of ₹2.50 lakh in six weeks to the petitioner.

The State submitted that already disciplinary proceedings were initiated and show cause notices issued to the officials concerned and explanation has been sought. In view of the same, disciplinary proceedings should be concluded within three months, the court directed.

