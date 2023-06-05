High Court directs PDJ to inspect PHC building

June 05, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Principal District Judge of Ramanathapuram to inspect an upgraded primary health centre building in RS Mangalam in Ramanathapuram district in order to ascertain its condition.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the Ramanathapuram PDJ to inspect the upgraded primary health centre after a petition filed by I. Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Tiruvadanai complained that the building was in a dilapidated condition. The petitioner said that the building was not properly maintained.

He sought a direction to the authorities to demolish the damaged upgraded PHC building in RS Mangalam and construct a new building by considering his representation. The court adjourned the hearing till June 19.

