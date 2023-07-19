High Court directs authorities to grant marriage assistance

July 19, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tiruchi district administration to grant the marriage assistance amount and a gold coin under Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme to a petitioner who had applied for the assistance in 2017 for conducting his daughter’s wedding.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2020 by Kasinathan of Tiruchi district who had sought a direction to the authorities to sanction and grant the marriage assistance amount of ₹50,000 and a gold coin weighing eight grams under the marriage assistance scheme which was being implemented by the Social Welfare Department.

In 2017, the petitioner, an agricultural labourer belonging to a Scheduled Caste, had scheduled the wedding of his daughter. Before the marriage was solemnised, he submitted an online application to the authorities seeking the assistance amount. However, the assistance amount was not granted on the ground that the income certificate had not been enclosed.

Justice P.T. Asha observed that the reason given for not providing the benefits of the scheme is absolutely without any basis. Even assuming that the income certificate had not been submitted, the authorities could have demanded the production of the same. The authorities ought not to have kept the application pending. The court directed the authorities to disburse the assistance amount under the scheme and the gold coin in four weeks.

