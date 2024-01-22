High Court calls for a dedicated place in each district to keep seized vehicles with protective measures

January 22, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Home Department to issue necessary directions to District Administrations to have a dedicated place in each district for keeping seized vehicles with necessary protective measures like CCTV cameras and guards.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that there was no mechanism available, as on date, with the Police Department as well as the Revenue Department with regard to keeping the vehicles which were seized for the offences committed. The seized vehicles were produced before the courts. The courts, having no sufficient space, returned the vehicles to the safe custody of police.

The fact remains that the police were also not having sufficient space. Similarly, taluk offices were also not having sufficient space to keep the seized vehicles. The Home Department shall issue necessary directions to the District Administrations to have a dedicated separate place in each District for keeping the seized vehicles, the court observed.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2014 by Balamurugan of Thoothukudi district. The petitioner had filed the petition seeking a direction to the authorities concerned to return his tractor and trailer which had been seized in 2013. The vehicle was seized by the Assistant Director of Mines and Minerals, Thoothukudi.

It was said that rough stone was transported in the vehicle without a valid permit. The State had submitted that the seized vehicle was handed over to Kovilpatti Tahsildar for safe custody. However, the vehicle was found missing. A case registered in this regard was closed as undetected.

The court observed that since the petitioner had not approached the court with clean hands and had not produced any valid documents of the vehicle, the court was not inclined to grant any relief to him. It was a shame on the part of the administration that a vehicle that was seized and kept in the custody of the Department was found missing.

Necessary steps should be taken to avoid the recurrence of such incidents, the court observed and directed the Thoothukudi Collector to take necessary action against the erring officials. The court dismissed the petition.