High Court appoints retired judge as administrator of college, society

31 March 2021 22:36 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday appointed retired High Court Judge S. Rajeswaran as administrator of Yadhavar Kalvi Nidhi Society and Yadava College after taking into consideration their troubled history.

Justice V. Parthiban observed that the administrator would take charge of the management of the society and college for all purposes till the life membership of the society was properly identified and finalised and elections to the society were conducted.

The administrator would be in charge of the affairs till declaration of election results of office-bearers and the final handing over of the reins of the society to the duly/newly elected members/office-bearers, the court said.

Life membership

The court said the administrator shall initiate appropriate action for bringing the finances of the society and the college under his control and supervision and accord first priority for identification of the actual valid life members of the society and management committee of the college.

The administrator may draw a timeline and roadmap in the run-up to the eventual conduct of election to the society/college committee after finalisation of the valid membership list on the basis of his assessment of the magnitude of the work involved in such exercise.

All matters relating to the management of the society and the college would come under the purview of the administrator and any legitimate grievances from stakeholders would be addressed by the administrator and his decision shall be final and binding, the court said and disposed of a batch of petitions pertaining to disputes in the administration.