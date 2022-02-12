High drama as DMK men stop vehicle with dhotis and sarees

High drama prevailed in Ward 24 in Periyakulam Municipality which goes to poll on February 19 after the DMK men intercepted a private car, which allegedly had dhotis and sarees meant for distribution to the public in Thenkarai on Saturday.

Police said that Shanmugasundaram (third brother of AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam) is the AIADMK candidate for Ward 24. When a car belonging to Mr. Panneerselvam’s relative crossed the Agraharam area and was approaching Perumal Koil stretch, the DMK men stopped the vehicle. As the news spread, some AIADMK men also arrived.

When the police got information, a large posse led by Periyakulam DSP Muthukumar and Returning Officer Punithan also reached the spot.

Even as the police tried to disperse the crowd, both the DMK and AIADMK cadres engaged in heated arguments. When the officers intervened, the vehicle owner claimed that there was 20 sarees and 20 dhotis, which he said, was intended for distribution to the school staff run by the family of Mr. Panneerselvam.

Not in a mood to listen to the claim, the DMK men insisted that the vehicle be seized. The police finally instructed both the parties to lodge a complaint. Further investigation was on.