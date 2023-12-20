ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain forecast should have made officials proactive, say Melur farmers

December 20, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MADURAI  

Had the water been released earlier, the rainwater could have been stored in Vaigai dam; the Madurai district administration should have done a good study and scrutiny of forecast before taking decisions pertaining to release of water for irrigation, say farmers from single crop areas

The Hindu Bureau

While many farmers have started farming operations in single crosp areas, a few are undecided as they are worried over the yield of the ‘unseasonal crop.’ | Photo Credit: File Photo

Farmers, while welcoming the announcement by the State government on releasing water from Vaigai dam for the irrigation of single crop areas of Melur and Tirumangalam for 90 days - 30 days straight and turn system for 60 days, call for better study and scrutiny of forecast by the district administration before taking decisions pertaining to release of water for irrigation. 

The farmers said they had earlier alerted the district administration about the forecast of heavy rains in southern districts in December. Had the water been released earlier, the rainwater could have been stored in Vaigai dam. 

M. Murugan, president, Periyar Single Crop Farmers’ Association, said they were happy that the government could fulfil their demand at last. While many farmers had started farming operation, a few are undecided as they are worried over the yield of the ‘unseasonal crop,’ he said.  

Elango Kallanai, a farmer from Melur, said the district administration should have a good grasp of climate patterns in and around the district, as it involved people from all walks of life.  While farmers pointed out possibilities of moderate to heavy rain in southern districts in the year-end, which could have been a good reason to release water from Vaigai dam, the officials did not listen to the suggestions and stood firm in their decision not to release water.  

“As we said, the Mullaperiyar dam level rose to 137.50 ft as on December 19 and its shutters were raised to release the excess water through spillway. In a similar fashion, if the Vaigai dam water reaches its maximum level, it is going to be wasted,” he said.  

So, predictions on such crucial matters should include all possibilities so that water management could be more accurate and useful, said Mr. Kallanai. “Though the predictions cannot be accurate, sometimes risky decisions should be taken as people’s livelihood depended on it,” he added. 

A Public Works Department (PWD) official said that though they were briefed about a possible heavy rain in the upcoming months, in scenarios like this, nothing is sure until it unfolds.  

