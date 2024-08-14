Hero stones reveal lifestyle of ancient Tamils, says expert

The American College, in association with Government Museum in Madurai, organised a seminar-cum-exhibition on the culture of ‘Nadukal,’ (hero stone) here on Wednesday.

The event, which was an initiative of the Art, Culture and Heritage Forum of the college, focused on the hero stone practices followed by Tamil people several centuries ago.

R. Poongundran, former Assistant Director of Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology, in his special address, said that through hero stones several findings - like the purpose of buffalo in Tamil’s culture - were traced back to the ancient practices of Tamil people.

“Through one specific hero stone which we found and studied, we learnt that buffaloes had more importance in the life of ‘Toda’ tribe who treasured them more than what people generally considered as valuables,” he said.

The once specific practice of walking over fire (theemithital) in temples of folk deities in Tamil Nadu could be traced back to 2,000 years ago and the reason for its practice was to get rid of evil powers (people’s fears) and protect themselves from invisible dangers, he added. “It is said that walking on fire was also practised in parts of Iran, Iraq and nearby areas,” he said.

Most commonly the hero stones are known to be erected in the memory of a person who had lost their lives in the fight against a country, evil powers, disasters, etc., Mr. Poongundran said.

“The stones were also found to be erected near waterbodies to increase the flow/storage and sometimes even on the roadside of trade routes in remembrance of traders who died during business trips,” he said.

However, as against the current practice of placing God in a secluded place - also known as sanctum sanctorum, the hero stones which had an important place in the ancient people’s belief system, was placed in the open in public places, he said.

Describing the structural design of the hero stone, he said, it would have the hero (the character) on its centre in a standing posture with weapon or any other material in his hands along with other supporting objects alongside for narrating the story of the person.

“Words inscribed on hero stones were mostly Tamil or ‘vattezhuthu’ script and the details of the person, place could be found on it. The upper part of the stone would have a slight slope to denote that the person was no more,” he added.

Writer and historian Stalin Rajangam said the exhibition was organised to understand the various art forms through which the ancient Tamil people communicated. “As death and nature remained a never-ending mystery to ancient people, with no one to explain the events and reasons, out of fear, they started praying to protect themselves from the unknown,” he said.

Similarly, Nadukal could be seen as an object chosen by the people to throw light on death and events related to it, he said.